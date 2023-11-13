Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,098,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,607,451.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $27,150.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,582 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $141,468.46.

Travelzoo Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 148,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,141. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th.

About Travelzoo



Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

