Insider Selling: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 96,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

