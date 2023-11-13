Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells 1,811 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WSM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,049. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.