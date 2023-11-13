Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $125.70

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.70, but opened at $129.85. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $130.43, with a volume of 42,723 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.