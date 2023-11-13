Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,788 shares of company stock valued at $135,547,531 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $213.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.