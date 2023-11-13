Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMS opened at $55.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,833 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

