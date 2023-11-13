Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $106,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.4 %

TTE opened at $66.58 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

