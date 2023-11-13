Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

