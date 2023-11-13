Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $255.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.12. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

