Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $155.10

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $155.10, but opened at $158.99. Insulet shares last traded at $167.76, with a volume of 195,524 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insulet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,347,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,547,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

