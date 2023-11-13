Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,652 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.41.

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

