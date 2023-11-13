Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 15,458 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $529.40 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $536.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.93.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

