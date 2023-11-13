Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Position Raised by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $318,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,389,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,143,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,052,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $82.06. 138,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

