Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.08. 363,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

