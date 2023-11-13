International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 802,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $613,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.7 %

International Seaways stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

