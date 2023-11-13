Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Cut by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $528.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.91 and a 200-day moving average of $484.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.94 and a 52-week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

