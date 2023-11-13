Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,633,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.88. 417,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

