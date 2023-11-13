Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Up to $277.49

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $277.49, but opened at $285.33. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $286.22, with a volume of 286,075 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

