Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
