Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

