Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.17 during trading hours on Monday. 172,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,261. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0596 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.