Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 124,702 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 80,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

