Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of VLT stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

