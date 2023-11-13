Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.98. 19,687,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,605,590. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average of $361.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

