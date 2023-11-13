Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQI opened at $8.72 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $116,000.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

