Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,746 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $47,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

