Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLV stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.