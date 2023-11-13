Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 262,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.