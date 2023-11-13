Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

