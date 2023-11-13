Investors Buy High Volume of Aclaris Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,931 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 304% compared to the typical volume of 1,714 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 305.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 211,001 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 87.0 %

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 31,177,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,700. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

