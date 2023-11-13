Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 3,425 call options.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 156,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

