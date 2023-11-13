IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.53. The company had a trading volume of 190,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,764. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.38. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

