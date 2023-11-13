IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. 155,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,216. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

