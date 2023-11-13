IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 272,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,439. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.