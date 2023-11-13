IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $799,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

