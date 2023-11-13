IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,170,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

