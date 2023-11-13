IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,831 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.80. 1,166,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

