IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,235 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for about 1.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Unity Software worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director Michelle K. Lee sold 3,538 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $125,422.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director Michelle K. Lee sold 3,538 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $125,422.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,003 shares of company stock valued at $28,055,237 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

