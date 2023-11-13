IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,262 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

GE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.01. The company had a trading volume of 320,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

