IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74,628 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,628 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 699,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

