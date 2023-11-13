iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IPW opened at $0.62 on Thursday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

