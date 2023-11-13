Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $111,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $97,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after buying an additional 1,753,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IRM opened at $59.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

