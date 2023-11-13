iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,227 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital owned 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 690,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.