iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Cut by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.92 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

