iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 265,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,110. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

