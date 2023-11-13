iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,722. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

