iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 265,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,041. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

