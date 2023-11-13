iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Spire Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

