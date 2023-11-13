iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.31. 415,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,273. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

