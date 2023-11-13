iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,273. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.54. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

