iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.57. 511,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,927. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

